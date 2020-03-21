SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

SPTN has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upgraded SpartanNash from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded SpartanNash from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SpartanNash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. SpartanNash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

SPTN stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.81. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $17.35. The firm has a market cap of $490.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.94, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in SpartanNash by 949.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 492,007 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SpartanNash by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 382,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 203,101 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SpartanNash during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,793,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in SpartanNash by 1,229.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 185,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 171,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in SpartanNash by 531.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 144,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 121,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

