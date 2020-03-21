SPS Commerce, Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:SPSC)

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SPS Commerce in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Ikeda now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SPS Commerce’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, February 14th. First Analysis boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $36.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.97. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $62.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in SPS Commerce by 100.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,909,000 after purchasing an additional 531,348 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 874,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,491,000 after purchasing an additional 94,822 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in SPS Commerce by 248.4% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 870,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,995,000 after purchasing an additional 620,939 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 772,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,730,000 after purchasing an additional 24,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 4,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $228,954.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 8,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $488,498.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,865.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,811 shares of company stock worth $7,155,464 in the last 90 days. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

See Also: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.