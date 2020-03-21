Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCBFF. ValuEngine lowered shares of Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Standard Chartered from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SCBFF opened at $5.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.39. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $9.74.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

Read More: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.