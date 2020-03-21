Stephens Downgrades National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) to Hold

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential downside of 11.68% from the stock’s current price.

NOV has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.79.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $10.19 on Friday. National-Oilwell Varco has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average is $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.31.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 71.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Research analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, CFO Jose A. Bayardo acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $101,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,869.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jose A. Bayardo acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,485.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 29,696,759 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $743,904,000 after buying an additional 2,210,777 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 21,010,372 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $526,310,000 after buying an additional 2,965,103 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,297,393 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $458,350,000 after buying an additional 409,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,957,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $148,928,000 after buying an additional 240,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,448,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $86,382,000 after buying an additional 91,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

