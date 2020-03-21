Sterling Energy (LON:SEY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.01

Shares of Sterling Energy plc (LON:SEY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.01 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.01 ($0.09), with a volume of 709 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.78 ($0.12).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Sterling Energy in a report on Friday, March 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 million and a P/E ratio of -10.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9.03.

Sterling Energy Company Profile (LON:SEY)

Sterling Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas exploration and production company in Africa. It has 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

