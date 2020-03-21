STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) Stock Position Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,943 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STM. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,083 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,534 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

STM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.31.

Shares of STM opened at $16.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day moving average is $24.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.21. STMicroelectronics NV has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $31.98.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics NV will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

