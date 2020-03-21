SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) vs. NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Head-To-Head Survey

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) and NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get SurModics alerts:

This table compares SurModics and NuVasive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SurModics 6.40% 7.47% 5.82% NuVasive 5.58% 14.86% 7.13%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.2% of SurModics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.9% of NuVasive shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of SurModics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of NuVasive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

SurModics has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NuVasive has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SurModics and NuVasive’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SurModics $100.08 million 3.41 $7.59 million $0.72 34.85 NuVasive $1.17 billion 1.76 $65.23 million $2.47 15.94

NuVasive has higher revenue and earnings than SurModics. NuVasive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SurModics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for SurModics and NuVasive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SurModics 0 1 2 0 2.67 NuVasive 1 7 8 0 2.44

SurModics presently has a consensus target price of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 131.17%. NuVasive has a consensus target price of $77.67, suggesting a potential upside of 97.32%. Given SurModics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SurModics is more favorable than NuVasive.

Summary

NuVasive beats SurModics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

SurModics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets. The Vitro Diagnostics segment provides stabilization products, substrates, antigens, and surface coatings to diagnostics customers; and manufactures or sells components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay and molecular tests, as well as surface coatings to the diagnostic, biomedical research, and life science markets. Surmodics, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc., a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics. Its spine surgery product line offerings comprise products for the thoracolumbar and the cervical spine, which are primarily used to enable surgeons to access the spine to perform restorative and fusion procedures in a minimally-disruptive fashion. The company's biologics products include Osteocel Plus and Pro, a cellular bone matrix; Formagraft, a collagen-based synthetic bone substitute; AttraX, a synthetic bone graft material; and Propel DBM, a moldable demineralized bone matrix putty and gel. Its IOM services are used for onsite and remote monitoring of the neurological systems of patients undergoing spinal and brain-related surgeries. The company also provides implants used for interbody disc height restoration; and fixation products, including pedicle screws, rods, and plates. In addition, it offers Integrated Global Alignment platform for assessing, preserving, and restoring spinal alignment; MAGEC-early onset scoliosis, a spinal bracing and distraction system; and PRECICE, a limb lengthening system. The company sells its products to patients, surgeons, hospitals, and insurers through independent sales agents, directly-employed sales personnel, and distributors in the United States and internationally. NuVasive, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for SurModics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurModics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.