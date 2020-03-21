T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Nomura upped their price target on T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.46.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $74.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.20. T-Mobile Us has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $101.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 388.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 831 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 34.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

