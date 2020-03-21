TD Securities Upgrades Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) to Buy

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) was upgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$43.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$46.00. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 27.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.56.

TSE ATD.B opened at C$33.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$33.00 and a twelve month high of C$46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion and a PE ratio of 18.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$42.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$47.86.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

