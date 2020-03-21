Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Get Telefonica Brasil alerts:

Shares of NYSE VIV opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. Telefonica Brasil has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average is $13.26.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). Telefonica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Telefonica Brasil will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Telefonica Brasil by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,122,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,041,000 after buying an additional 1,507,346 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Telefonica Brasil by 879.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 674,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after buying an additional 605,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Telefonica Brasil by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,159,553 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,499,000 after buying an additional 467,530 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Telefonica Brasil by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,591,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after buying an additional 388,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Telefonica Brasil by 69.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 917,064 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,078,000 after buying an additional 374,704 shares in the last quarter. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telefonica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.