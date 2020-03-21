Temple Bar Investment Trust (LON:TMPL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $563.00

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 563 ($7.41) and last traded at GBX 570 ($7.50), with a volume of 272932 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 621 ($8.17).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,188.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,296.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 26.42, a current ratio of 26.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a GBX 18.39 ($0.24) dividend. This is a positive change from Temple Bar Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $11.00. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Temple Bar Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.80%.

In other Temple Bar Investment Trust news, insider Shefaly Yogendra acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,196 ($15.73) per share, for a total transaction of £2,392 ($3,146.54).

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Investec Fund Managers Ltd. It is co-managed by Investec Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

