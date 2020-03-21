Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.00

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $27.09, with a volume of 328259 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.06.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.18.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.76. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.75.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.20. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 70.68% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 1,098,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $101,697,086.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 9,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $922,553.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,160,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,108,242 shares of company stock valued at $102,636,235 in the last quarter. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPX. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,353,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

