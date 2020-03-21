The Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $193.70

The Watches of Switzerland Group Limited (LON:WOSG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 193.70 ($2.55) and last traded at GBX 225.27 ($2.96), with a volume of 15753 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 205.60 ($2.70).

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Watches of Switzerland Group from GBX 325 ($4.28) to GBX 360 ($4.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $507.15 million and a P/E ratio of -10.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 341 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 322.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.66.

The Watches of Switzerland Group

The Watches of Switzerland Group Limited operates as a retailer of jewelry and watches. It offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; gifts; and services, such as aftercare, jewelry repair and cleaning, pre-owned watches valuation, trade and exchange, and others. The company operates 127 stores in the United Kingdom, as well as 22 stores in the United States; 5 transactional Websites; and mono-branded stores.

