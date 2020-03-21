TheStreet Downgrades BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) to C

TheStreet lowered shares of BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BG Staffing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of BG Staffing in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

NYSEAMERICAN BGSF opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. BG Staffing has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $23.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.75.

BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $72.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.58 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in BG Staffing by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BG Staffing by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 176,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 12,974 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BG Staffing by 394.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 120,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BG Staffing by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 28,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BG Staffing by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 167,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter.

BG Staffing Company Profile

BG Staffing, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance personnel to the various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other IT staffing skills, as well as finance, accounting, legal, and related support personnel.

