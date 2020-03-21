TheStreet Downgrades Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) to C

TheStreet lowered shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

GORO has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Gold Resource from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Resource from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.50.

GORO stock opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. Gold Resource has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $6.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.0033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,307,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 40,694 shares in the last quarter.

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

