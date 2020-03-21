TheStreet Lowers Albany International (NYSE:AIN) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Albany International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Albany International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Albany International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.57.

AIN opened at $37.55 on Tuesday. Albany International has a 52 week low of $30.46 and a 52 week high of $92.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The textile maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.18. Albany International had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $257.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.28 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Albany International will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International in the third quarter valued at $43,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 249.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 626 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 226.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

