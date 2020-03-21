Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.00

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.33), with a volume of 27666 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.60 ($0.38).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Topps Tiles to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 85 ($1.12) to GBX 65 ($0.86) in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Topps Tiles in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Get Topps Tiles alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $58.93 million and a PE ratio of 5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 64.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 69.65.

Topps Tiles Company Profile (LON:TPT)

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for homeowners and tile fitters in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles. It also provides adhesives and grouts; and tools and essentials, such as trims, underfloor heating products, cutters, tools and accessories, cleaning and maintenance products, underfloor heating products, and wet room products.

See Also: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Topps Tiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topps Tiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.