Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Triumph Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Triumph Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 26.30% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Triumph Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TGI has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America cut Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

TGI opened at $4.81 on Friday. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $29.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.84.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 13,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Triumph Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.43%.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

