TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.80

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 1231 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $472.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.13.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.36 million during the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 11.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 562,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter worth about $17,216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,164,000 after buying an additional 64,413 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 14,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 232,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 56,563 shares during the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRST)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

