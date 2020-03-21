Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Trading 15.2% Higher

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) traded up 15.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53, 120,426 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 806,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$1.60 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. CSFB reduced their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$1.60 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, CIBC raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$1.00 to C$1.60 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.18, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (TSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.