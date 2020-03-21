United Co.s (TSE:UNC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $75.76

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$75.76 and last traded at C$75.76, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$78.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$93.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$95.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 4.14.

Get United Co.s alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. United Co.s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.64%.

About United Co.s (TSE:UNC)

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for United Co.s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Co.s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.