ValuEngine Upgrades NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) to “Hold”

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NGL Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded NGL Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, NGL Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Shares of NGL opened at $3.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $192.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.99. NGL Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $15.71.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Derek S. Reiners acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $95,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Collingsworth acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 210,000 shares of company stock worth $1,639,580.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 292.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $88,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

