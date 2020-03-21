Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $51.06

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.06 and last traded at $51.69, with a volume of 8713 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.40.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.43 and a 200-day moving average of $53.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 588.9% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

