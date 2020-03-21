Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $78.82

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $78.82 and last traded at $79.73, with a volume of 64337 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.99.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.39 and its 200 day moving average is $80.90.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSV. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,636,000. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 81,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 29,531 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.