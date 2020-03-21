Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cowen upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vera Bradley has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of VRA stock opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Vera Bradley has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew Mcevoy acquired 13,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $67,505.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,633.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director P. Michael Miller acquired 883,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,379,245.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,907,467 shares in the company, valued at $45,912,737.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 918,718 shares of company stock worth $10,539,967 over the last 90 days. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

