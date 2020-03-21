Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Trading 16.2% Higher

Vermilion Energy Inc (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET)’s stock price was up 16.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.90 and last traded at C$2.87, approximately 712,606 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,354,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.47.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VET. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.59.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.25. The company has a market cap of $531.76 million and a P/E ratio of 14.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.82.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$388.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$390.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 89.03%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 1,314.29%.

About Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.