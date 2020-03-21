Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,901 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,394,525 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,494,831,000 after purchasing an additional 80,917 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,076,582 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,549,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,465 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,242,096 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,957,000 after purchasing an additional 20,672 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,169,844 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,195,000 after purchasing an additional 33,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,128,589 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,105,000 after purchasing an additional 19,563 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.33.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $206.00 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $163.68 and a 12 month high of $249.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director William D. Young sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.93, for a total value of $4,378,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,417,057.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.84, for a total value of $477,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,108 shares of company stock valued at $26,776,159 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

