ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 317.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on ViacomCBS from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on ViacomCBS from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of VIAC opened at $11.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. ViacomCBS has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $53.71.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 11.49%. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ViacomCBS will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles E. Phillips, Jr. acquired 16,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $199,030.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,876.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nicole Seligman acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $75,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,604.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 24,525 shares of company stock valued at $374,281 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

