VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VICI shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays raised VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, January 19th.

VICI stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 116.25, a current ratio of 116.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average of $24.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.298 dividend. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.41%.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.67 per share, for a total transaction of $108,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,225.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.79 per share, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 66,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,011.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 74,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,697. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth $95,000.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

