Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Stock Price Down 20%

Visionstate Corp (CVE:VIS) was down 20% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 1,749,440 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 286% from the average daily volume of 452,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $722,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -1.35.

About Visionstate (CVE:VIS)

Visionstate Corp., through its subsidiary, Visionstate Inc, operates as a software development company in North America. It specializes in applications for the Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics. Its principal product is Washroom Notification and Digital Aid (WANDA), a touch-screen solution that collects information on cleaning activities, monitors supply inventories, optimizes workforces, enhances employee accountability, and provides detailed analytics.

