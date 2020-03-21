Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Visteon were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth $3,338,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth $825,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visteon by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

In other Visteon news, Director Robert Manzo acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.86 per share, with a total value of $133,720.00. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VC opened at $46.71 on Friday. Visteon Corp has a 52 week low of $39.21 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.42.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Visteon from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Visteon from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Visteon from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Visteon from $101.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.07.

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

