Wedbush Comments on Comerica Incorporated’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Comerica in a research note issued on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.32. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.51 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CMA. Stephens reduced their target price on Comerica from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

CMA opened at $28.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.95. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $80.62.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.73 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 31.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 34.83%.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $413,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 440.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Comerica by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 21,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 14,993 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Comerica by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in Comerica by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 240,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,847,000 after buying an additional 12,356 shares in the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

