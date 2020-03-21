West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.24% of West Bancorporation worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTBA. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 530,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,586,000 after buying an additional 57,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,289,000 after buying an additional 25,825 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 14,005 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 13,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,388 shares in the last quarter. 39.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WTBA opened at $15.67 on Friday. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.32 and its 200-day moving average is $22.96.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $19.43 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WTBA. BidaskClub downgraded West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

