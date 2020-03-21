William Blair Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chubb in a report released on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $10.55 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.90. William Blair also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chubb from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.23.

Chubb stock opened at $101.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chubb has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.37 and its 200 day moving average is $152.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

In other news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

