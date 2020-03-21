William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Kinsale Capital Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. William Blair also issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $86.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.30. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1-year low of $65.54 and a 1-year high of $132.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $244,777.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,521,388.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNSL. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 288.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 15,280 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,978,000 after acquiring an additional 11,229 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth $3,420,000. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

