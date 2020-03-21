Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $124.52

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $124.52 and last traded at $124.52, with a volume of 769 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.78.

WINA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Winmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Winmark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Winmark alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.27. The company has a market capitalization of $480.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.23.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 494.54%. The business had revenue of $17.88 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%.

In other news, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.05, for a total value of $197,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,160.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.32, for a total transaction of $991,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WINA. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Winmark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $523,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Winmark by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Winmark by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,608,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Winmark by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Winmark in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 58.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA)

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.