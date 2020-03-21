WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.20

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.20 and last traded at $21.15, with a volume of 9732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.47.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens lowered their price objective on WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.92.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $159.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.10 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 20.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

In other news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 50,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $2,077,853.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,429.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 26.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 10.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 4.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $781,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

