Zacks: Analysts Expect Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $183.53 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) will report $183.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BOX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $183.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $183.44 million. BOX reported sales of $162.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full year sales of $774.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $773.80 million to $774.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $855.07 million, with estimates ranging from $843.08 million to $869.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BOX.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $183.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.53 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 577.11% and a negative net margin of 20.73%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on BOX from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.69.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in BOX during the third quarter worth approximately $115,504,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of BOX by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,383,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,338,000 after purchasing an additional 891,460 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of BOX by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,968,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,591,000 after purchasing an additional 107,358 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BOX by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,354,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,296,000 after purchasing an additional 403,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BOX by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,922,000 after purchasing an additional 174,987 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average is $16.23. BOX has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOX (BOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.