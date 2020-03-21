Zacks: Analysts Set $35.00 Target Price for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $35.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.44 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Carriage Services an industry rank of 189 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CSV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti lifted their target price on Carriage Services from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Carriage Services stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $289.01 million, a PE ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.76. Carriage Services has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In related news, insider Viki K. Blinderman acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $25,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,061.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO William Goetz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $307,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 11,386 shares of company stock worth $222,246 and sold 2,642 shares worth $63,625. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

