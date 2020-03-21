Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will report ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.88) and the highest is ($0.50). Nektar Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.68) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.96) to ($2.36). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($1.33). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.74 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 383.36% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NKTR. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.81.

In other news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 8,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $188,812.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,601,866.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $854,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,054 shares of company stock worth $1,635,952 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $69,962,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $52,495,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $38,707,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,938,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,437,000 after buying an additional 1,807,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $18,034,000. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKTR opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average is $20.06. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

