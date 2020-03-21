Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) to Post $1.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) will announce earnings per share of $1.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Sleep Number reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $3.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 53.24% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $441.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sleep Number’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNBR. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Sleep Number from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Sleep Number from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.13.

In related news, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 5,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $295,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,963 shares in the company, valued at $705,817. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David R. Callen sold 7,500 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,755 shares of company stock worth $1,176,525 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc lifted its position in Sleep Number by 14.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 360,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,909,000 after purchasing an additional 45,327 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Sleep Number by 7.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the third quarter valued at $17,227,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 386.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 29,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,535,000.

Shares of SNBR opened at $23.74 on Wednesday. Sleep Number has a one year low of $22.09 and a one year high of $61.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.75 and a 200 day moving average of $46.92.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

