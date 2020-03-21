Zacks: Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Given $27.75 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $27.75 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.43 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) an industry rank of 166 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In other news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.63 per share, for a total transaction of $78,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,873.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Institutional investors own 18.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FMAO opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $32.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $243.96 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.43.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

