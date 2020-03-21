Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $3.54 Per Share

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) – Wedbush lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.54 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.17. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

ZION has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Zions Bancorporation NA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $25.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.87. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52-week low of $25.27 and a 52-week high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,158,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,108 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,775,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,044,000 after acquiring an additional 66,704 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,144,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,332,000 after acquiring an additional 101,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,930,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,219,000 after acquiring an additional 83,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,929,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,177,000 after acquiring an additional 550,503 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $361,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $140,757.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at $482,312.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $715,990. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

