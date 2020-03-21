ZoomAway Travel (CVE:ZMA) Trading Up 20%

Shares of ZoomAway Travel Inc (CVE:ZMA) were up 20% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 162,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 665,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market cap of $1.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08.

About ZoomAway Travel (CVE:ZMA)

ZoomAway Travel Inc provides technology and marketing platforms for hotels, golf courses, ski resorts, and other lodging and activity providers. It offers a proprietary hotel-based software that enables it to add activities, including golf reservations, ski lift tickets, spa appointments, concert tickets, tours, charters, and various modes of transportation to hotel room purchases, as well as bundles the price into one payment.

