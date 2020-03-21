Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 711.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,805 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Zynga were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,666,000. AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,392,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,521,000 after acquiring an additional 149,173 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 13,797.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 22,861,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,915,000 after acquiring an additional 22,697,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 1,098.7% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 184,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 169,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $6,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,536,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,016,780.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 7,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $53,276.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,355.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,590,431 shares of company stock valued at $10,227,398 over the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $5.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.50, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.21. Zynga Inc has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.30.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $433.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.60 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 3.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zynga Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZNGA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 price objective on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.60.

Zynga Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

