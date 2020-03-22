$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will post $1.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the highest is $1.41 billion. Marathon Oil posted sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year sales of $4.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $5.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marathon Oil.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

MRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays downgraded Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America downgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman purchased 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,080,630 shares in the company, valued at $4,322,520. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 12.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 18,593 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth about $1,066,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 18,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 888,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 50,644 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MRO opened at $3.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average is $11.50. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading: 52- Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Oil (MRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.