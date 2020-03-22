$1.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) will post $1.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Capri’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the highest is $1.30 billion. Capri reported sales of $1.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Capri will report full year sales of $5.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $5.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS.

CPRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Capri in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered Capri from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Capri from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Capri by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,947,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,364,000 after purchasing an additional 364,822 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in Capri by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,920,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,426,000 after acquiring an additional 249,226 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,082,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Capri by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,429,000 after acquiring an additional 369,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Capri by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,461,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,728,000 after acquiring an additional 91,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Capri stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.01. Capri has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average of $31.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

