12,933 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Acquired by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,933 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,730,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.34.

AAPL opened at $229.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $298.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,071.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

