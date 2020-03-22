1,295 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Acquired by Independent Family Office LLC

Independent Family Office LLC bought a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,295 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,091 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $312,813,000 after acquiring an additional 800,232 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1,823.4% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 806,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,187,000 after acquiring an additional 764,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,855,898,000 after acquiring an additional 633,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $229.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $1,071.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $298.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.54. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Macquarie cut shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.34.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

