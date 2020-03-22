$2.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) will post $2.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dana’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.09 billion and the highest is $2.12 billion. Dana posted sales of $2.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year sales of $8.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.43 billion to $8.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $8.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 24.67%. Dana’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Dana from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Dana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Dana stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $833.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average is $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dana has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $20.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Dana by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,997,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $127,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,436 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Dana by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,311,000 after acquiring an additional 521,039 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Dana by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,512,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,722,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dana by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,925,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,052,000 after acquiring an additional 52,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 24.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,884,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,213,000 after purchasing an additional 365,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

